Tim Fahmy Joins Interos.ai as Sales VP

Tim Fahmy , formerly vice president of sales at Salesforce , announced on LinkedIn Monday that he has joined supply chain risk intelligence services provider Interos.ai as VP of sales .

He will be responsible for the global public sector and aerospace and defense business units of the Arlington, Virginia-based company.

Fahmy joined Salesforce through its acquisition of Vlocity, where he was VP of sales for the North America public sector.

Before that, he spent eight years at Workday in leadership roles, most recently as VP of sales for the government division.

He also worked as a regional manager for the federal civilian and Department of Defense markets at Oracle . Earlier in his career, Fahmy held sales roles at Siebel Systems and Seagate Software.

Currently, he is also a limited partner at venture capital firm Stage 2 Capital.