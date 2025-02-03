ThreatQuotient-Ask Sage Partnership Offers Better Cybersecurity Efficiencies

ThreatQuotient, an Ashburn, Virginia-based threat intelligence platform provider, and artificial intelligence company Ask Sage have announced a partnership to offer government customers better cybersecurity efficiency through their combined capabilities.

The integration will enable users of curated threat intelligence to securely train several supported AI models for producing reports to be ingested into ThreatQuotient’s Threat Library. Through the partnership’s platform, threat analysts can choose data for AI training and generate reports on specific treats, ThreatQuotient said.

Easily Shareable Output for Threat Awareness

The company noted that the ThreatQuotient-Ask Sage partnership can further harness AI in cybersecurity, as its output can be easily shared with partners, industries and communities for wider awareness of emerging threats.

ThreatQuotient added that Ask Sage offers continuous training as new data becomes available, enabling customers to deliver reports on any threat targeting their system any time. It is made possible through Ask Sage’s AI assistant with large language models ranging from text to images to audio on cloud or on-premise environments, ThreatQuotient noted.

Matt McCormick, ThreatQuotient’s senior vice president of corporate and business development, said that the partnership makes analysts more productive and their jobs “so much easier,” with the consolidation of all data in summaries easy-to-read, analyze and verify.

“Using ThreatQuotient and Ask Sage means analyst teams don’t have to dig through volumes of data and undertake tedious manual tasks,” he pointed out.

