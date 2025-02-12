Thor Dynamics’ Drone Defense System to Adapt NVIDIA’s AI Tools

Thor Dynamics, a drone defense technology company based in Orlando, Florida, will adapt NVIDIA artificial intelligence tools to its flagship product, Laser Armor, under a partnership between the two companies. The partnership will provide AI tools enhancing Laser Armor’s directed energy capabilities in counter-drone operations, Thor Dynamics said Monday.

Simulation and AI training, one the partnership’s focus areas, will provide Thor Dynamics access to NVIDIA Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab in drone attack modelling and reinforcing learning models for improved responses.

NVIDIA Microprocessor Integration

The partnership will also integrate into Laser Armor NVIDIA’s Jetson family of microprocessors to enhance real-time drone threat detection and response. In addition, Thor Dynamics will have the partnership as a portal for industry collaboration through NVIDIA Inception’s network with other AI-driven companies.

Gleb Chuvpilo, Thor Dynamics CEO and co-founder, described the partnership as a “game-changer” for the company.

“By combining NVIDIA’s advanced AI and compute resources with our high-power directed energy solutions, we are accelerating our mission to protect critical infrastructure from evolving aerial threats,” Chuvpilo said.

Launched in January, Thor Dynamics’ Laser Armor is designed with a laser output of up to 20 kilowatts for its firepower in drone defense.

According to one report, rapid expansion is foreseen for the global anti-drone market, with its $1.4 billion estimated value in 2022 expected to grow 28.1 percent by 2030.