Summit 7 Achieves Dual CMMC Level 2 Assessment Certifications

Department of Defense cybersecurity, compliance and managed services provider Summit 7 announced officially receiving a dual Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification or CMMC Level 2 assessment certifications.

Scott Edwards, CEO of the company, said in a statement Thursday, “Summit 7 completing our CMMC L2 assessment is not just about compliance—it’s about building confidence and trust within the DIB. For over eight years, we’ve been equipping defense contractors with the appropriate tools, knowledge, and services needed to meet and exceed the government’s security requirements.”

“We standardized our offerings on the industry leading Microsoft Azure Government and Microsoft 365 GCC High platforms from the beginning. Achieving the dual CMMC certifications underscores our commitment to leading by example and ensuring the security of our nation’s supply chain,” Edwards added.

The first certification shows Summit 7 corporate’s compliance with DFARS 252.204-7012 and 7021 requirements, including the capability to process, store and transmit controlled unclassified information. The second certification shows that the company’s Guardian and Vigilance Managed Services, with the Shared Responsibility Matrix, provide full or partial coverage in all areas of NIST 800-171r2 control implementation on behalf of its customers.

“This milestone demonstrates the strength and depth of our commitment to compliance and security,” said Joy Beland, vice president of cybersecurity compliance at Summit 7. “These dual certifications validate our ability to meet the stringent requirements of DFARS and to deliver reliable, high-quality service offerings through our Guardian and Vigilance solutions. We’re proud to set an example for the DIB and help strengthen national security.”

According to Edwards, the stakes have never been higher for national security and the businesses that support it. “These certifications are a signal to our over 1,000 DIB customers that we’re not only committed to their security posture and our compliance with the CMMC requirements but to protecting the integrity of the supply chain for years to come,” he said.