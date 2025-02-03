Stacie Ohler Joins Siemens Government Technologies as Buildings & Energy VP

Siemens Government Technologies has appointed Stacie Ohler as vice president of buildings and energy, bringing over two decades of experience in supporting government agencies with national security capabilities.

In her new role, Ohler will spearhead efforts to equip U.S. government buildings and infrastructure with energy-efficient and resilient technologies, focusing on critical mission facilities across the Department of Defense and other national security organizations, SGT said Monday.

Stacie Ohler’s Professional Credentials

Before joining SGT, the VP served as the senior director for strategic growth at Ultra Intelligence & Communications, where she supervised campaign strategies for major acquisitions that advanced military capability development in the Indo-Pacific. Ohler also held business development, program management, military planning, and intelligence practitioner posts for various government and non-government entities, including the U.S. Air Force, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Jacobs, Booz Allen Hamilton and HII.

Commenting on the new appointment, SGT President and CEO John Ustica said Ohler’s leadership and insight will enable the company to help customers address their building and energy modernization priorities. “Stacie is exactly the right leader for us at a critical juncture when traditional infrastructure is rapidly evolving through the integrated application of software and AI for enhanced energy efficiency, optimization and automation,” he added.