in Contract Awards, DOD, News, Space

SpiderOak Books AFRL Contract for CASR Control System

SpiderOak logo / PR Newswire
SpiderOak Books AFRL Contract for CASR Control System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SpiderOak, a company specializing in zero-trust cybersecurity services for next-generation space and tactical edge operations, has been awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to boost the U.S. Space Force’s ability to seamlessly integrate commercial satellite networks during emergencies.

The company said Thursday the project, supported by a Tactical Funding Increase contract, involves the development of a secure and automated control system for the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve, or CASR, program. This technology is meant to boost real-time automation and secure the activation and coordination of commercial assets that enable seamless collaboration between the USSF and commercial satellite operators.

What Is the CASR Program?

The CASR program is a Space Force initiative managed by Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office that aims to ensure access to commercial satellite capabilities during peacetime and emergencies. This allows the capability to quickly and efficiently respond to increased mission demands.

The tiered activation levels of the program necessitate adaptable and secure modifications or updates. The company’s demonstration system will ensure contractual obligations are met while resource allocation is optimized and billing and compliance are maintained.

Matthew Erickson, vice president of solutions at SpiderOak, remarked, “This effort represents a forward-leaning approach to bridging commercial and military capabilities, creating a reliable and efficient framework for operational continuity during emergencies.”

SpiderOak will collaborate with Planet Labs and Space Systems Command to demonstrate the technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology Receives Patent - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology Receives Patent
John Scott Takes on SVP Role at Rivada Select Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
John Scott Takes on SVP Role at Rivada Select Services