SpiderOak Books AFRL Contract for CASR Control System

SpiderOak , a company specializing in zero-trust cybersecurity services for next-generation space and tactical edge operations, has been awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to boost the U.S. Space Force’s ability to seamlessly integrate commercial satellite networks during emergencies.

The company said Thursday the project, supported by a Tactical Funding Increase contract, involves the development of a secure and automated control system for the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve, or CASR, program. This technology is meant to boost real-time automation and secure the activation and coordination of commercial assets that enable seamless collaboration between the USSF and commercial satellite operators.

What Is the CASR Program?

The CASR program is a Space Force initiative managed by Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office that aims to ensure access to commercial satellite capabilities during peacetime and emergencies. This allows the capability to quickly and efficiently respond to increased mission demands.

The tiered activation levels of the program necessitate adaptable and secure modifications or updates. The company’s demonstration system will ensure contractual obligations are met while resource allocation is optimized and billing and compliance are maintained.

Matthew Erickson , vice president of solutions at SpiderOak, remarked, “This effort represents a forward-leaning approach to bridging commercial and military capabilities, creating a reliable and efficient framework for operational continuity during emergencies.”

SpiderOak will collaborate with Planet Labs and Space Systems Command to demonstrate the technology.