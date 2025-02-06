Special Aerospace Services Appoints Warren Kohm as CEO

Special Aerospace Services announced the appointment of Warren Kohm as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

In a press release Monday, Heather Bulk, SAS co-founder whom Kohm succeeds as CEO, said, “It is with great excitement and full confidence that I pass the torch to Warren Kohm, whose vision and leadership will undoubtedly guide SAS into its next era of growth and innovation.”

Bulk will transition to the role of vice chairman, help facilitate a smooth leadership transition, and provide continued support. Meanwhile, Bill Read will take over as chief financial officer in place of Kohm, who had been CFO of the Godspeed Capital Management-backed firm since March 2024.

The new CEO’s work and operational experience includes 25 years in the government contracting market. He is expected to continue building on SAS’ progress, further sharpen its strategic direction and help grow and develop as an organization. Also, Kohm will strengthen existing partnerships and build new client relationships across the platform.

“I have been deeply engaged with SAS and its employees as CFO, and now as their CEO I look forward to leading the platform through its next chapter of success and innovation,” said Kohm. Before joining SAS, the master of business administration graduate from Johns Hopkins University worked as CFO and senior vice president at Red River. He also spent 11 years as CFO at Booz Allen Hamilton’s civil segment.