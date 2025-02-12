Sev1Tech Taps AI in New Digital Twin Platform for Better Efficiencies

Information technology service provider Sev1Tech has released Vertasyn, a new digital twin platform designed to boost production rate, employee training and problem forecasting for mission-critical tasks. Greg Porter, the company’s principal solutions architect, described Vertasyn as “the next evolution of digital twin technology,” providing industries with the capability to increase operational efficiency by up to 40 percent.

Sev1Tech said the platform uses a multi-agent generative intelligence engine, or MAGIE, to combine live and historical data in its production of virtual models of real-word articles and processes for more accurate simulations. Vertasyn is easy to use and can be rapidly deployed, with its artificial intelligence-driven automation and model-based systems engineering process, the company added.

Melding AI and Other Technologies

“Infused with generative AI, organizations can maximize the benefits of digital twins to achieve groundbreaking autonomy, self-optimization and data-driven insights,” Porter also noted in the announcement of Vertasyn’s launch.

Besides MAGIE, other technologies integrated in the platform include Digital Orchestrator, Digital Catalog, Intelligence Center and Digital Thread. With the combination, Vertasyn users can reduce maintenance cost while conducting more agile and robust predictive data analytics, Sev1Tech noted.

Digital Twin Technology Prospects

In a recent post on VMblog.com, Porter said industry use of digital twins surged in 2024 and the uptrend will spill into 2025, as companies continue to tap the technology for operations streamlining, maximizing efficiency and optimized decision-making. According to the Sev1Techsolutions architect, the global market for digital twin technology is forecast to grow at a 60 percent annual rate in the next five years and reach $73.5 billion by 2027.

To boost the adoption of the technology and industry collaboration in its ecosystem, the Digital Twin Consortium, wherein Porter is a steering committee member, updated the definitions of “digital twin” and “digital thread” in October. The changes seek a better representation of the relationship between these terms and key digital engineering principles.

Dan Isaacs, DTC general manager and chief technology officer, said the updates “reflect the evolving landscape of digital engineering” and will help create “a common understanding that bridges multiple sectors and applications over the digital twin lifecycle.”