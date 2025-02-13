ServiceNow Launches New Product Suite to Enhance Government Efficiency

ServiceNow has unveiled a new suite of products to increase visibility, accelerate return on investment and drive efficiency for U.S. federal agencies.

The Government Transformation Suite will help federal agencies manage assets, save time, transform the government worker experience and optimize software investments, ServiceNow said Wednesday. It provides services to advance the federal government’s priorities of transparency, accountability and efficiency.

Enabling Agencies to Work Smarter

According to Steve Walters, senior vice president of the public sector at ServiceNow, the new offering will enable agencies to work smarter and drive efficiency. “The goal of Government Transformation Suite is to help agency leaders demonstrate ROI on their technology investments, while also navigating modernization and efficiency priorities by adding intelligence, speed and staying mission-ready,” he explained.

The suite will allow customers to identify cost savings opportunities by optimizing the use of their assets, including hardware and software. It will also serve as a centralized platform that will enable government workers to initiate processes in one place and accomplish tasks faster.

In addition, the suite can transform human resource processes into artificial intelligence‑enabled workflows for optimal employee performance and identify redundant or old software assets to save costs without disrupting operations.

New Product Suite’s Availability

ServiceNow will collaborate with Accenture Federal Services and Intact to assist public sector agencies in implementing the Government Transformation Suite, which is now available in U.S.‑based regulated cloud environments and commercial Data Centers.