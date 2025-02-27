Scott Barnhart Elevated to National Security Lead at Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega , a Vienna, Virginia-based IT company, has promoted Scott Barnhart to business unit lead of national security .

In his new role, he will oversee the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State portfolios, the company said on LinkedIn Wednesday.

“Leadership is about trust, execution, and delivering results that make a lasting impact. I’m honored to take on this new role at Alpha Omega and continue driving mission success,” Barnhart said.

Since joining Alpha Omega three years ago, Barnhart has played a key role in expanding the company’s DHS portfolio nearly threefold while consistently driving year-over-year profit growth.

Before Alpha Omega, Barnhart spent over 13 years as an account executive at General Dynamics ’ IT business. His career also includes acting as director at Nortel Government Solutions and working as an engineer at CACI .

A former U.S. Army paratrooper, Barnhart served for four years in the Army before transitioning to the private sector.