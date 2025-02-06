SAS Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for AI & Analytics Platform

SAS , a data and artificial intelligence company, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization for SAS AI and Analytics for Government .

The North Carolina-based company said Tuesday the authorization allows federal agencies to access the SAS software platform, unlocking the potential of open source flexibility and reliable AI.

SAS’ Software Platform

Through the FedRAMP authorization, government agencies can utilize SAS Viya in the Microsoft Azure commercial cloud, which allows access to the company’s advanced data and AI platform.

The SAS Viya software allows customers to deploy predictive analysis and AI. It comes with AI capabilities like bias detection, explainability, decision auditability and model monitoring, governance and accountability, increasing confidence in government agencies’ responsible AI efforts.

SAS AI and Analytics for Government on FedRAMP provides programming and low- or no-code options in a single visual interface. This enables users to access best-in-class A regardless of their skill levels.

“We are excited to bring the power of SAS Viya to more federal clients and thank the innovative people at the Department of Justice for partnering with us to achieve this status,” said Grant Brooks , vice president of SAS U.S. government and public sector. “At this pivotal moment for AI, we are glad to be able to help Justice and other agencies reach their goals and make mission with the most innovative platform on the market.”