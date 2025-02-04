Samantha Moore Appointed VP for DOD Services at SMX

Samantha Moore , a 19-year veteran of the industry, announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been named vice president of DOD services at SMX .

The new SMX executive will be responsible for delivering the company’s mission-critical services to the Department of Defense. She brings an extensive background in progressive operational and financial leadership within the field of software and systems development and operations across cloud, defense and commercial sectors.

Samantha Moore’s Career Achievements

Before joining SMX, Moore spent four years at Amazon Web Services , most recently as the strategic technical leader of global national security and defense. She also led the company’s government cloud operations programs and strategic and operational excellence programs.

Moore was briefly employed as senior director for space & intelligence systems at Peraton . His was before her previous company, Solers, was acquired by Peraton in 2019. The SMX VP spent over a decade at Solers serving in a variety of leadership roles. She also held the position of senior director of space & intelligence systems for seven years. Before that, Moore was a program manager and senior systems engineer.

Moore started her career as a consultant at Accenture, where she worked for almost four years.