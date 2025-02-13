Raytheon Demos Advanced Radar System

Raytheon, an RTX business, has completed a demonstration of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Showcasing LTAMDS Radar Capabilities
RTX said Wednesday the live-fire test showcased the ability of the 360-degree, full-sector radar system to detect and track the Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-T, or PAC-2 GEM-T, missile. The LTAMDS also managed to guide the high-speed cruise missile to intercept a simulated threat.
The recent demonstration, part of a comprehensive U.S. Army test program, exhibited the capabilities of the combat-proven effector when guided by the LTAMDS. With the latest live-fire event, the advanced radar system is one step closer to field deployment, particularly its potential integration into the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense system.
Over a dozen nations have expressed interest and requested information about the LTAMDS. Poland is the first international customer to enter into an agreement to purchase the LTAMDS radar. Raytheon landed the $2.1 billion contract to produce the radar for Poland and the U.S. Army.
“This most recent test represents a significant milestone for both Raytheon and the Army, demonstrating the combat-proven PAC-2 GEM-T interceptor with the transformational LTAMDS radar,” stated Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon. “LTAMDS will further enhance Patriot’s unmatched air defense capabilities, helping the Army and customers around the globe defend against increasingly complex threats.”