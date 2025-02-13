Raytheon Demos Advanced Radar System

Raytheon , an RTX business, has completed a demonstration of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Showcasing LTAMDS Radar Capabilities

RTX said Wednesday the live-fire test showcased the ability of the 360-degree, full-sector radar system to detect and track the Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-T, or PAC-2 GEM-T, missile. The LTAMDS also managed to guide the high-speed cruise missile to intercept a simulated threat.

The recent demonstration, part of a comprehensive U.S. Army test program, exhibited the capabilities of the combat-proven effector when guided by the LTAMDS. With the latest live-fire event, the advanced radar system is one step closer to field deployment, particularly its potential integration into the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense system.

Over a dozen nations have expressed interest and requested information about the LTAMDS. Poland is the first international customer to enter into an agreement to purchase the LTAMDS radar. Raytheon landed the $2.1 billion contract to produce the radar for Poland and the U.S. Army.