Roger Camp Appointed Senior Director for Business Development of Naval Programs at Hanwha Defense USA

Roger Camp , a defense professional with extensive leadership and management experience, has been named senior director for business development of naval programs at Hanwha Defense USA .

Mike Smith , CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, shared the development on LinkedIn Tuesday. He said Camp will spearhead the company’s naval business development operations while initially supporting the Hanwha Philly Shipyard led by CEO David Kim .

Who Is Roger Camp?

The new Hanwha Defense executive brings 30 years of industry experience to his new role. He has a deep understanding of business development, capture management, strategic planning, project management and defense programs.

Camp was most recently the director for strategic development at General Atomics . In his five years at the defense and diversified technologies company, he oversaw domestic and international defense programs, including surface warfare, missile defense and advanced research.

He also served as the senior manager for missile defense programs at Raytheon from 2012 to 2019, overseeing the growth of its Missile Defense business unit. In this role, the executive was responsible for joint acquisition, maritime air and ballistic missile defense and service requirements management.

Before that, Camp was the manager of business development at General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems , where he was involved with the Common Display System and Ballistic Missile Defense programs.

Camp served in the U.S. Navy and later in the U.S. government, including stints at the Missile Defense Agency and at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.