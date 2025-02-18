Roger Camp, Jason Pak, James Kim Named Hanwha Defense USA Senior Directors

Hanwha Defense USA , or HDUSA, has appointed Roger Camp , Jason Pak and James Kim to senior director positions tasked with leading the company’s expansion in new domains and geographies.

HDUSA said Friday that Camp will serve as senior director of business development for naval platforms while Pak will be the senior director of business development for land systems. Kim, meanwhile, will serve as senior director of business development for Canada.

Roger Camp

Camp, a defense professional with three decades of experience, was appointed to his new role early in February. The retired Naval officer will be responsible for the company’s strategic growth supporting Naval missions and operations. Camp held a variety of leadership roles focused on business development and management, including director of strategic development at General Dynamics and senior manager of missile defense programs at Raytheon .

Jason Pak

In his new role, Pak will oversee the expansion of HDUSA’s land-based platforms and munitions department. He most recently served as the company’s senior director of government affairs for defense. Before joining HDUSA, he was the deputy secretary of veterans and defense affairs of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The former U.S. Army captain was also with Boeing for seven years, serving in various leadership roles including director of global engagement and manager of Army programs.

James Kim

Kim, who has been with the Hanwha Group for almost a decade, will leverage his 28 years of global defense industry experience in serving as the capture lead for the company’s strategic growth in Canada. Kim spent over 14 years at Samsung, most recently as the Samsung commercial director and head of overseas business development group.