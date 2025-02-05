Robert Harris Promoted to SVP of Space Solutions at COLSA

Robert Harris , a U.S. Air Force veteran, announced on LinkedIn that he has been elevated to senior vice president of space solutions at COLSA .

The executive will oversee the company’s corporate growth strategies across the civil and Department of Defense space sectors.

Harris has been with COLSA for over six years. He most recently served as VP of space solutions and was VP of business development for three years before that. Harris joined COLSA in 2018 as a business development manager, responsible for developing business relationships with customers from the government and commercial sectors. The COLSA executive was tasked with driving the growth of the company’s engineering, programmatic and information technology portfolio.

Prior to joining COLSA, Harris served for over 16 years at NASA and for over two decades in the Air Force.