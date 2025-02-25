Raytheon Completes Flight Test of AI-Powered Radar Warning Receiver

Raytheon , an RTX business, has completed flight testing of the Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System , which integrates artificial intelligence models into legacy radar warning receivers on a fourth-generation aircraft.

RTX said Monday that CADS enhances RWRs by using cognitive methods to detect, identify and prioritize threats, improving aircrew survivability while enabling the rapid and cost-effective deployment of AI/machine learning technologies.

Bryan Rosselli , president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon, commented, “CADS’ ability to quickly process data and run third-party algorithms that prioritize threats, with almost no latency will significantly enhance survivability for military personnel.”

Raytheon initially tested CADS hardware and cognitive radar processing on a flight test aircraft. In December, the company conducted additional flight tests and demonstrations on an F-16 at the Air National Guard’s test range near Tucson, Arizona.

CADS procurement across multiple platforms is expected to begin this year.