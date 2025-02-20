Raytheon Completes Demos for Army’s Upcoming Missile Interceptor

Raytheon, an RTX company, has completed 10 subsystem demonstrations for the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor, or NGSRI.

The subsystem tests were conducted and concluded over the past several months, RTX said Tuesday, adding that the entire process verified that NGSRI aligns with the Army’s system performance requirements. The upcoming interceptor is set to replace the Stinger surface-to-air missile.

Meeting Army’s Performance Requirements

The demonstrations served as a critical stage in meeting the Army’s range and performance requirements for the new short-range air defense capability, according to Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon. “We are confident in our ability to rapidly deliver the Army an affordable, low-risk, highly producible NGSRI solution,” he added.

NGSRI’s Demonstrated Capabilities

During the tests, the NGSRI’s advanced seeker assembly exhibited maximum range acquisition that surpassed Stinger’s capability. The system’s flight rocket motor also showcased an ability to extend the intercept range of maneuver short-range air defense engagements.

In addition, the demonstrations verified the NGSRI command launch assembly’s increased range for operator detection of aerial targets in real-world environments and its missile warhead assembly’s precise and repeatable lethality against aerial threats. The remaining tests addressed critical system functions, such as tracking, guidance, aerodynamic control, fuzing and safety.

The program will soon conduct touchpoint exercises that will involve U.S. soldiers interfacing with the NGSRI system and providing feedback. Raytheon also scheduled a flight test demo for the interceptor in late 2025.