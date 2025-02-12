Rancher Government Solutions, Sequoia to Enhance Software Supply Chain Security

Rancher Government Solutions , a Kubernetes management provider, and Sequoia , a company offering DevSecOps and secure workload migration, have collaborated to bolster software supply chain security and deliver enhanced Kubernetes management and classified workload deployments to the Department of Defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

RGS said Tuesday the strategic partnership merges Rancher Government Carbide, a zero-trust software supply chain security platform, with Sequoia’s Combine software, a digital twin environment that replicates high-side deployments.

Enhancing Software Development Security and Deployment

The partnership ensures that government agencies and ecosystem technology partners can develop, test, and optimize their applications in an unclassified environment before deploying into classified networks, reducing risk and enhancing mission readiness.

The RGS zero-trust software supply chain security platform prevents untrusted or malicious code from entering government environments while Sequoia Combine minimizes errors and mission risk for a seamless deployment of classified workload. Combine is instrumental in overcoming challenges to access control and identity management, service parity and endpoint emulation, air-gapped networking and secure software deployment.

In addition, the collaboration provides optimized and secure Kubernetes management that complies with Security Technical Implementation Guides and cybersecurity standards. They also offer secure and scalable operation across on-premises environments and various cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Azure and Oracle.