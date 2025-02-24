Radiance Technologies, Flynn Advisors Partner to Boost National Security

Radiance Technologies , a company offering advanced engineering services, has partnered with Flynn Advisors to help its drive for innovation and growth.

The company said Flynn Advisors, headed by founder Charles Flynn, will serve as strategic consultant to Radiance Technologies. The retired U.S. Army general will leverage his four decades of experience in national security, strategic risk analysis and military modernization to help the company in its efforts to strengthen public-private collaborations, bolster national security and accelerate the development of advanced defense technologies.

Who Is Charles Flynn?

Flynn was the 38th commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific , serving from 2021 to 2024. He was previously the deputy chief of staff for U.S. Army operations, plans and training. A veteran of combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, Flynn held various leadership positions tasked with advancing strategic interests and regional security in Asia and the Indo-Pacific regions. Flynn commanded the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, the 82nd Airborne Division and an infantry division in Hawaii.