Qinetiq US, PEO IEW&S Partner to Advance FALCONS Program

QinetiQ US , a defense and national security company, has revealed that it is taking part in a multi-phase prototype initiative aimed at developing an advanced target acquisition system .

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday it is collaborating with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S, to build a prototype for the Future Advanced Long-range Common Optical/Netted-fires Sensor, or FALCONS, system. Qinetiq US will leverage its knowledge of systems integration and data management for the project.

What Is the FALCONS System?

The FALCONS is an innovative target acquisition system designed to boost the U.S. Army’s battlefield sensing capabilities. It comes with an enhanced all-weather target detection and identification feature that allows the Army to acquire targets that exceed the effective ranges of enemy weapons systems.

FALCONS is meant to replace the existing Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System, or LRAS3, as part of the Army’s modernization initiatives for 2030 and beyond. The program showcases a major progression in military sensor technology as it aims to integrate merging technologies such as artificial intelligence and semi-autonomous capabilities.