Procentrix Unveils AI Tool to Streamline Document Preparation

Technology provider Procentrix has released Metis, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to accelerate research work and streamline document preparation.

Metis can be integrated with authoritative data repositories to automate research and analysis processes when preparing context-aware drafts for review and refinement, Procentrix said Wednesday. It utilizes the latest large language models to support various use cases, such as task and correspondence management systems.

Automating Responses to Complex Inquiries

Phil Miller, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Procentrix, noted that the AI assistant employs vetted works to help federal agencies prepare responses to thousands of inquiries and taskers with embedded source references. “The efficiency and time-savings are significant when you consider the effort to analyze complex inquiries, locate relevant data, and draft consistent replies that can take days or even weeks,” he added.

According to Procentrix CEO Mike Hughes, Metis is “a huge leap forward in efficiency.” He stressed that the company will continue to invest in such innovations “to address the evolving challenges of our customers, improve their operational effectiveness and positively impact the services they deliver to citizens and stakeholders.”

Designed to function with Microsoft Azure services, Metis uses the platform’s approved technologies to accelerate development efforts and maximize customers’ existing IT investments.