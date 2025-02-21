Procentrix Achieves Awardable Status on Tradewinds

Procentrix has been designated “Awardable” through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The company said Wednesday the designation boosts the procurement and adoption of its artificial intelligence, machine learning, data and analytics capabilities through the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Procentrix’s Portfolio of Services

Procentrix offers a broad range of technology-based services, including tools for modernizing applications, workflows, data access and infrastructure. These services enable the seamless delivery of secure digital capabilities that bolster performance and customer experience across the federal sector.

The Translation Analytics Linking and Intelligence System, or TALIS, is a cloud-based and AI-powered service developed by Procentrix that can be accessed by the government sector through Tradewinds. This offering is designed to streamline the processing and analysis of foreign language materials. It is capable of real-time transcription and translation of around 200 languages, significantly lessening investigative analysis time.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for delivering an AI-driven solution that enhances mission success,” said Mike Hughes , president of Procentrix. “With TALIS, we’re empowering agencies with secure, advanced translation and analytical capabilities that accelerate decision-making and operational effectiveness.”

