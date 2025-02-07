Primer Releases AI Tool on AWS Marketplace for Intelligence Community

Primer Technologies has released its artificial intelligence platform in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community Program, or ICMP.

The AI platform’s availability in the AWS Secret Region, an expansion of the AWS Marketplace, will make it easier for clients to discover, purchase and deploy the advanced technology, Primer said Thursday, noting that ICMP is a digital catalog of vendors focused on supporting government customers.

Secure and AI-Powered Innovation

According to Primer CEO Sean Moriarty, more agencies will access a secure and AI-powered innovation to accelerate their decision-making process while ensuring accuracy. “We are pleased to offer our AI solution in AWS Marketplace in the AWS Secret Region,” Moriarty said.

Providing Actionable Intelligence

The technology offers an AI-powered search and discovery experience that integrates with customer workflows. It scans millions of public and proprietary documents at lightning speed to answer clients’ questions in everyday language.

The tool also processes raw data into actionable intelligence using network graphs, timelines, maps and entity profiles to visualize patterns and trends that help customers stay ahead of threats. In addition, Primer’s AI platform compiles and delivers fully sourced intelligence data with speed, ensuring that government agencies remain ahead of the curve.