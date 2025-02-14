Peraton Secures DHA Contract for Healthcare Delivery Program Support

Peraton has secured a $28 million fixed-price contract for support of the Defense Health Agency’s healthcare delivery program.

Peraton said Thursday it will support the agency’s Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform prototype, a version of the original electronic health record, or EHR, software that the company developed with T6 Health Systems to enhance U.S. warfighters’ survivability and health readiness.

Addressing Military’s Healthcare Needs

Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said the platform will enable military personnel to document care and transition patients. “We’re honored to continue our work with the Defense Health Agency, providing real-world solutions for our military’s healthcare needs,” he added.

Peraton and T6 launched the OpMed CDP at the 2024 Project Convergence exercise hosted by the U.S. Army. Following its introduction, the platform showcased capabilities to increase situational awareness, inform decision-making and support seamless communication between U.S. and allied forces care teams.

Modernizing Military EHR Systems

For the DHA prototype, Peraton will utilize advanced technologies to ensure that U.S. service members will receive continuous care even in unpredictable environments across land, sea and air. The JOMIS prototype configuration will also help the OpMed CDP modernize and replace legacy EHR systems used in contested settings.