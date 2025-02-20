in Contract Awards, News

Peraton Secures Spot on $12B DLA Contract for JETS 2.0 Initiative

Peraton will continue supporting the enhancement of the Defense Logistics Agency’s enterprise architecture through the J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 initiative under a $12 billion follow-on contract.

Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s defense mission and health solutions sector, said in a statement Wednesday that the company is honored to continue supporting DLA, emphasizing its commitment to “delivering high-quality, innovative technology solutions that support DLA’s logistical operations and ensure our nation’s defense infrastructure remains resilient, secure, and efficient.”

Under the deal, Peraton will streamline operations through initiatives like the Global Exchange Services, DLA Assist, Defense Agencies Initiative and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment.

The company will also provide comprehensive IT services, including systems management, software development, data analysis, security and continuous system enhancements.

Written by Kacey Roberts

