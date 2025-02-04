Peraton Secures Recompete Contract for Investigative Services

Peraton has been awarded a contract to provide investigative services for a critical federal government customer.

Safeguarding the Nation with Investigative Services

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday it is tasked with helping the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, or DCSA, conduct background investigations on government applicants and contractor personnel nationwide. The background checks are intended to evaluate personnel responsible for safeguarding the nation and determine whether they are truly trustworthy.

The contract, a recompete of a previous one Peraton received as the sole contractor, aims to ensure that employees of federal agencies, ranging from the intelligence community to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, act with utmost integrity.

Tarik Reyes , president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, stated, “We are excited to continue our partnership providing crucial support for the government to make informed, data-driven decisions about its workforce. This significant achievement underscores our team’s dedication, expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality information that enhance the government’s ability to select the best candidates to meet its missions.”