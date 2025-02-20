PagerDuty Appoints David Williams as SVP of Product

PagerDuty, a cloud computing company and digital operations performance platform, has announced the appointment of David Williams as senior vice president of product to lead all products and core elements of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform to meet evolving customers’ needs and drive business growth.

In a press release Tuesday, Jeffrey Hausman, chief product development officer at PagerDuty, said, “We are delighted to welcome David to PagerDuty, where he will set the product vision, strategy and roadmap, helping drive the adoption of PagerDuty as we scale. PagerDuty is committed to driving innovation with AI and automation and with David’s expertise with AI and SaaS platforms, we look forward to seeing exciting new updates to the AI-powered PagerDuty Operations Cloud.”

Williams has around 30 years of experience leading in product development and marketing. Before this new role, he was CEO and co-founder of venture-backed AI startup Sticky Technologies. He was also senior vice president of product at Zendesk, where he helped grow the company’s revenue to $1 billion.

The new hire said, “What attracted me to PagerDuty was its amazing products, strong customer relationships and the valuable brand [it has] built in digital operations. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud positions us to lead the industry as it goes through an automation transformation with generative and agentic AI. I’m thrilled to lead a world-class team to accelerate the delivery of breakthrough solutions to empower our customers and grow our business.”

Williams has a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and graduated from Boston University with a degree in aerospace engineering.