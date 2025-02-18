Orca Cloud Security Platform Secures FedRAMP Authorization

Orca Security , a company offering agentless cloud security, and Carahsoft Technology have revealed that the Orca Cloud Security Platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the Moderate impact level.

The government information technology services provider said Thursday the FedRAMP designation streamlines government agencies’ access to the cloud security platform through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. This development enables the public sector to leverage the Orca Cloud Security Platform’s features to manage and maintain their cloud security.

Orca Cloud Security Platform

The agentless-first Cloud Security Platform is designed to provide comprehensive security across cloud environments by detecting and resolving risks and compliance issues The platform addresses vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, application program interface risks, lateral movement risks, weak and leaked passwords and overly permissive identities.

The Orca platform can be quickly deployed to grant visibility into all assets, including new ones as they are added. It also provides a lightweight agent that helps with real-time security for critical workloads. Orca also utilizes over 150 frameworks, Center for Internet Security benchmarks and custom compliance checks to aid agencies and contractors in obtaining regulatory compliance.

Gil Geron , CEO and co-founder of Orca Security, said, “Strengthening cloud security is critical to protecting government organizations and through Orca’s FedRAMP Authorization and partnership with Carahsoft, we can enhance security for more agencies with faster deployment.”