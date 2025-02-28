Oracle Interconnect Now Available in Phoenix Regions

Oracle has made its Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure generally available in the Oracle US Gov West and Azure US Gov Arizona in Phoenix.

The company said Thursday the expansion aims to address the growing demand for multi-cloud capabilities and streamline the migration of workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Azure FedRAMP High-authorized environments.

Enhancing Government Cloud Capabilities

The Oracle Interconnect leverages the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect and Microsoft ExpressRoute to empower customers to build cloud-native applications by utilizing Azure for US Government and Oracle Government Cloud technologies. The Interconnect delivers less than two milliseconds of round-trip latency, enhancing the performance of multi-cloud networks.

Azure for US Government clients can optimize application performance by directly linking government applications on Azure to Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service in the Oracle US Government Cloud. Each hyperscaler has particular services that the clients can utilize, including Oracle Cloud Application and Process Integration Services. Furthermore, the Oracle Government Cloud’s reliability ensures that Oracle Communications session border controllers and other industry-specific applications don’t experience downtime failovers.

“Government agencies shouldn’t be stuck with a single cloud provider,” said Kim Lynch , executive vice president of government, intelligence and defense at Oracle. “Agencies need to be able to choose the best performing and most cost-effective cloud for each of their workloads.”