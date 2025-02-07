Chugach-Amentum JV Books $823M Deal for NASA Facilities Support

Nova Space Solutions , a joint venture between Chugach Government Solutions and Amentum , has received an $822.7 million NASA contract for consolidated operations, services and maintenance infrastructure at Stennis Space Center and Michoud Assembly Facility.

Commenting on the award, Dirk van der Vaart , president of Chugach Government Solutions, said in a statement Thursday, “Our [JV] with Amentum brings together Amentum’s technological agility and Chugach’s deep expertise in facility management and environmental solutions,” adding that the team is “well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and deliver operational excellence to NASA’s national space infrastructure.”

NSS will provide facility management, contract oversight, logistics, safety and environmental compliance, engineering and manufacturing support as well as infrastructure maintenance. It will use advanced tools like digital engineering, data analytics and intelligent asset management to modernize the facilities.

NASA announced the COSMIC contract award earlier in December with a 15-month base period, a one-year option and three two-year extensions.

Work will begin in July.