Northrop Enhances Navy Airborne Navigation Capabilities With Upgraded GPS

Northrop Grumman has started deploying the upgraded LN-251M Inertial Navigation System/Global Positioning System, or INS/GPS, to enhance the U.S. Navy’s airborne navigation capabilities.

The LN-251M includes M-code, an encrypted military-grade signal with robust jam resistance for increased protection against adversarial threats, Northrop said Tuesday. The technology is the first M-code navigation system for naval aircraft.

Jam-Resilient Aircraft Navigation System

According to Ryan Arrington, vice president of navigation and cockpit systems at Northrop, the new INS/GPS offering can deliver advanced positioning, navigation and timing capabilities, enabling Navy pilots to fly aircraft with a jam-resilient navigation system. “The LN-251M is Northrop Grumman’s newest innovation in elevating airborne navigation to the next level,” he explained.

With the M-code technology, the LN-251M boasts an improved ability to combat GPS signal degradation, allowing Navy pilots to operate safely and effectively in air spaces with limited or non-existent GPS. Northrop noted that all LN-251s are equipped with selective availability anti-spoofing modules GPS to facilitate a potential upgrade to M-code configuration.

Supports Seamless Integration

Northrop built the LN-251s for seamless integration with existing aircraft navigation systems and upcoming software and GPS modernization efforts. The company started the LN-251 production in 2003 and delivered around 5,000 units, including the LN-270 variant, to customers.

