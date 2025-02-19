Gilat Satellite Networks Forms Defense Division to Boost Satcom Offerings

Gilat Satellite Networks has created a defense division that will focus on the government and defense market for satellite communication, the Israel-based company announced Tuesday.

Gilad Landsberg, who was appointed as the new division’s president, said the unit’s formation strengthens Gilat’s commitment to provide advanced satcom tools as defense requirements continue to evolve. “By combining technological innovation with a deep understanding of defense requirements, we are ensuring that military and government organizations have access to secure, resilient, and high-performance connectivity for mission success,” Landsberg said.

Subsidiaries Unify Under One Roof

The new division unifies into one unit the company’s Gilat DataPath and Gilat Wavestream subsidiaries catering to the Satcom needs of military and homeland security organizations, government agencies and defense integrators. Aside from its focus on business opportunities at the Department of Defense, the Gilat defense division also targets potential services for U.S. allies worldwide.

The division will showcase its offerings at the Satellite 2025 Conference & Exhibition to be held in Washington D.C. from March 11 to 13. Its exhibit will include the new GLT 1500 terminal and DataPath 2.6m antenna for tactical terminals.

Gilat Satellite Networks expanded its footprint in the U.S. defense communications market in 2013 through the company’s acquisition of DataPath, a Duluth, Georgia-based manufacturer of communications platforms for military, government and commercial applications.