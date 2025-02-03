NASA Posts RFP for Human Space Flight Program Support

NASA has issued a solicitation to provide technical integration support for multiple human space flight missions, including the International Space Station Program, Orion Program and Gateway Program.

The Mission Technical Integration Contract, or MTIC, requires a range of services, such as program management, business management, configuration and data management, information technology, systems engineering and integration, mission integration, operations, safety and mission assurance, program research and communication, and cost estimating and assessments, according to a SAM.gov notice posted Thursday.

Potential Six-Year IDIQ for Small Businesses

The government will conduct the competitive acquisition as a small business set-aside. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract features a potential performance period of six years, including a two-year base period and four one-year options.

The space agency intends to award the IDIQ on Aug. 4 and commence work on Oct. 1. The MTIC will be performed at several NASA locations for the onsite work requirements, including Johnson Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center, Kennedy Space Center and Mission Control Moscow. The potential contractor will also work on its facilities and other locations to be identified in the task orders that will be issued.

All questions regarding the solicitation must be submitted by Feb. 10 while proposals from interested parties should be sent no later than March 4.