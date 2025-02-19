Motorola Solutions Secures FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud Offerings

Motorola Solutions has secured the highest security authorization level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-hosted offerings.

The FedRAMP high authorization guarantees that federal agencies can procure and deploy radios and cloud-based applications, which were pre-approved to handle sensitive government data, Motorola Solutions said Tuesday. The authorization covers technologies designed to enhance connectivity, coordination and safety for government personnel.

Pre-approved Cloud Tech for Federal Deployment

Joe Balchune, vice president of federal markets at Motorola Solutions, noted that with the FedRAMP authorization, government agencies can acquire cloud capabilities with an assurance they were tested to meet federal security standards and handle unclassified data. “Federal missions, operations and logistics are varied and complex, requiring resilient, scalable and highly secure communication solutions,” Balchune explained.

FedRAMP Authorized Cloud-Based Capabilities

The approved technologies include APX-series radios and cloud-hosted APX radio applications. The former extends communications coverage and enhances situational awareness while the latter enables voice communications to switch between land mobile radio and broadband networks for continuous connectivity.

The FedRAMP certification also clears the CommandCentral Aware software for federal deployment. It combines real-time data and video streams into a secure common operational view, automating analysis to provide field responders with critical insights.

FedRAMP is a security and risk assessment standard that facilitates the adoption of cloud-based capabilities for federal agencies while validating the tech vendors’ security controls and processes.