Navy Contracts Boost Mine Countermeasures for Littoral Combat Ships

Three companies have secured contracts valued a total of $38.1 million to install mine countermeasure, or MCM, mission packages in the unmanned surface vehicles of U.S. Navy littoral combat ships. The contract awards ensure that the Navy vessels have the most advanced USVs for MCM missions, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

MCM Contractors Lineup

RTX company Raytheon, one of the contractors, secured an $18.3 million award for the production of five minehunt payload delivery systems, with deliveries by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Textron Systems also received a contract for four minesweep payload delivery systems worth $12.1 million to be supplied in early FY27. In August, the company booked a potential five-year, $72 million Navy contract to provide MCM USV support services.

Bollinger Shipyards secured the third Navy award involving an MCM USV advanced material order valued at $7.7 million, with expected delivery in September.

Competitive Edge in Littoral Environment

Rear Adm. Kevin Smith, head of the Navy’s Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants, called the contracts “pivotal” in ensuring that the service’s littoral ships have the most reliable mine countermeasures that provide a competitive edge and protect American sailors.

“By modernizing and expanding our MCM mission packages, we are providing our forces with the tools necessary to maintain access to key maritime regions and keep global shipping lanes safe,” the official said.