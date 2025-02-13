Mick Fox: TechnoMile Analyzes DOGE’s Impact on Vendors Doing Contract Work With USAID

TechnoMile‘s research team has analyzed the impact of the Department of Government Efficiency’s recent activities on more than 500 federal contractors doing business with the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, using data from the company’s GovSearchAI platform.

An executive order signed in January froze funding for USAID, pending a 90-day review. The Trump administration also announced plans to merge it with the State Department.

Key Findings

In a blog post published Tuesday, Mick Fox, chief operating officer at TechnoMile, wrote that based on the company’s proprietary DOGE Impact Score, 81 percent of contractors doing work with USAID fall in the Very High Impact category.

According to Fox, the result indicates that the majority of the vendors’ contract work is with the agency that currently has a stop-work order.

Based on the analysis of 71 percent of vendors, contracts with USAID account for 100 percent of the unexercised ceiling and option value of their contracts.

The TechnoMile analysis also found that the total unexercised ceiling and option value of all contracts with USAID across the more than 500 impacted contractors is worth approximately $81.1 billion.

Fox listed administrative and general management consulting services; professional scientific and technical services; engineering; customer systems design; and other scientific and professional consulting services as the top five most heavily impacted types of work.

According to the COO, those types of work account for more than $13.6 billion in unexercised ceiling and option value.

Creating Opportunities for B2G Companies

The TechnoMile executive noted that DOGE’s focus on government efficiency could create opportunities for business-to-government, or B2G, companies to improve their operational efficiency by investing in technology and back-office tools used to secure and oversee federal contracts.

According to Fox, the agency’s emphasis on modernization could also drive innovation within B2G organizations, disrupt procurement processes and require contractors to adapt their capture strategies and business development processes.

“Federal contractors need to be prepared for a wave of changes to procurement processes, agency POCs, contract requirements, and timelines,” he added.

