Michael Young Joins Terran Orbital as Business Development Senior Vice President

Terran Orbital has appointed Michael Young as senior vice president of business development to bring in his more than 28 years of communications and technology experience to the company. Young’s role calls for creating strategic partnerships to advance the company’s presence in the defense and commercial space sectors, Terran Orbital said.

Sales Pipeline Building Experience

Before his appointment, Young was the vice president of business development at Hanwha Phasor, with his go-to-market strategy generating a $1.5 billion sales pipeline for the company within 18 months. He also had stints at Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Envistacom, and General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies, where his leadership roles helped drove the companies’ market expansion.

Peter Krauss, Terran Orbital CEO, conveyed the company’s excitement in hiring Young. “His extensive background in enterprise IT, satellite communications, and government relations—along with his strong leadership and proven track record in driving revenue growth—will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of delivering cutting-edge space-based solutions to customers around the globe,” the Terran Orbital head said.

A military veteran who served the U.S. Army for more than 16 years, Young said he takes on his Terran Orbital role at a pivotal industry period and looks forward to working with the company’s team on new business opportunities.

Terran Orbital’s recent projects include building 18 Lockheed Martin satellite buses for the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program of the Space Development Agency.