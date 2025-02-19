Michael Creech Jr. Named Strategy & Business Development VP at Firefly Aerospace

Michael Creech Jr. has joined Firefly Aerospace as vice president of strategy and business development, bringing extensive industry experience to the post.

Announcing the hiring in a Tuesday LinkedIn post, Firefly highlighted Creech’s deep aerospace expertise and track record in “building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth and securing franchise space programs of record.” The new VP is “an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” the company said.

Michael Creech’s Professional Background

Before signing up with Firefly, Creech most recently served as director of space systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems, where he oversaw the development of new technology and capabilities for government and commercial customers across various mission areas. He was also director of business development for advanced missions and programs at Boeing, where he helped develop campaign strategies, engineering analyses and industry engagement plans for core mission areas.

The new appointee held the same job at Boeing’s subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems, where he built partnerships across industries to drive growth and innovation and worked closely with the CEO to formulate strategic plans. Creech graduated from Purdue University and earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.