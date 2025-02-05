Weather Forecasting to Benefit From AI, Carahsoft’s Michael Adams Says

Michael Adams, a senior sales director at Carahsoft Technology, discussed in an article published Tuesday the benefits that artificial intelligence brings to weather forecasting.

AI Suitable for Weather Prediction

According to Adams, who also serves as AI and big data solutions lead at Carahsoft, AI excels at processing large amounts of data and identifying patterns in the information. This capability makes it suitable for handling observations collected by weather stations on the ground and sensors aboard satellites, and comparing those readings with historical, high-quality records from organizations like NASA so as to rapidly detect patterns and make predictions that are geographically precise as well as valid and reliable over longer periods of time.

Support for AI Adoption

Because of its partnerships with numerous companies developing AI weather models — including Google, NVIDIA and Microsoft — Adams said Carahsoft is in a position to help the government incorporate AI into its processes, including by providing infrastructure, data management and cybersecurity capabilities to overcome various challenges and barriers to adoption.

“As government agencies continue to navigate the complexities of the modern landscape, Carahsoft’s AI partners stand ready to empower them with the tools and technologies needed to thrive in an era of unprecedented change,” Adams said.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 AI Summit, where government and industry leaders will offer their insights about the emerging technology. Carahsoft is one of the event’s sponsors.