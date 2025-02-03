Mendix Cloud for Government Receives FedRAMP Authorization

Mendix , a Siemens business, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization for its cloud-based digital transformation platform. Matthew Garst, senior vice president at Mendix Americas, announced the development on LinkedIn Saturday.

Accessing Mendix Cloud for Government

Garst said the FedRAMP authorization enables the company to bring its Mendix Cloud for Government , an enterprise-grade application development platform for digital transformation, to the federal sector. The secure and agile digital transformation service empowers federal agencies to boost their digital modernization initiatives while safeguarding their data and addressing challenging issues with remarkable speed and efficiency.

The Mendix Cloud for Government platform offers data protection and rapid innovation through a strong governance model, going by the company’s vision focused on unmatched speed, efficiency, scalability and innovation.

“[The FedRAMP authorization] allows us to immediately work with the U.S. federal government to help them modernize and transform how they build and maintain their enterprise software,” said Garst.

“This isn’t just another certification — it’s a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and a significant leap forward in how the U.S. federal government can harness agile, low-code platforms to drive transformation,” the Mendix Americas SVP added.