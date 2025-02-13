Mattermost, Qrypt Partner on Quantum-Secure Communications

Mattermost is integrating into its security-focused collaboration platform the quantum entropy-based encryption of security solutions company Qrypt under a partnership to provide defense and intelligence customers with quantum-secure communication services.

Bill Anderson, Mattermost principal product manager, said the two companies’ collaboration addresses the cybersecurity threat of “harvest now, decrypt later” posed by adversarial quantum computing.

“Our partnership with Qrypt ensures our customers are equipped to collaborate securely and effectively, even in the face of evolving threats,” Anderson added.

AI Risks Addressed

The companies’ joint effort is also designed to overcome the risks of artificial intelligence to encryption standards.

“While larger quantum computers threaten modern encryption standards, the advent of powerful AI introduces new risks in quantum cryptanalysis that could lead to unforeseen developments,” said Kevin Chalker, Qrypt’s CEO.

Other security features that the collaboration aims to achieve include enabling customers to comply with new and future regulations on quantum-secure communications for critical infrastructure industries. In addition, the partnership seeks to provide flexibility and resilience to unforeseen cryptographic attack advancements and offer reliability of intelligence and defense communications even during advanced cyberattacks.

Marketplace and Industry Networks

The partnership was announced during the 2025 DoD Cybersecurity and SAP IT Summit on Wednesday. The collaboration followed a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 award that Qrypt secured from AFWERX in July for quantum hardening of Mattermost secure chat to address ChatOps data privacy and encryption for the Department of the Air Force.

Under a Phase II U.S. Air Force SBIR contract awarded in January 2024, Mattermost also entered into a partnership with mobile mesh networking platform maker goTenna to enhance the service’s tactical ChatOps functions.

Qrypt is one of the recent new signatories to the Department of Energy’s Quantum in Space Collaboration program seeking to advance national security and improve the U.S. economy.

Carahsoft, Azure Platform Conduits

In May 2023, Qrypt tapped Carahsoft and its network of resellers and two procurement vehicles to offer its data security platform to government customers.

The Mattermost collaboration platform, on the other hand, was officially launched on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in October. The company announced in January that it will create an AI-ready workflow platform for Azure Secret and Top secret cloud environments.