Matt Magaña, Marshall Smith Named Presidents of Voyager Technologies Business Segments

Voyager Technologies , a defense and space technology company, has appointed Matt Magaña and Marshall Smith to key executive positions in two of its business segments.

The Denver-based company said Tuesday Magaña will serve as president of defense and national security, which delivers mission-ready defense systems across all domains. Smith, meanwhile, will be the president of space solutions, which offers reliable systems and services necessary for space missions.

Matt Magaña

Magaña, who joined Voyager in October 2024, will leverage his extensive experience in strategic leadership and team development to support the national security programs of the government and its allies. He also brings deep knowledge of nuclear defense, air dominance, space, naval and undersea warfare and other defense domains.

Before joining Voyager, the veteran aerospace executive served as president and CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies, where he oversaw the development of small satellite components and mission operations along with commercial and defense spacecraft.

Magaña also spent over 16 years at Raytheon serving in various leadership roles, most recently as VP of Space Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. He managed the company’s space and missile defense portfolio, which included electronic warfare, space control and missile defense.

Marshall Smith

Smith is a 30-year veteran of the space industry who became part of Voyager in 2021. He served as the chief technology officer and vice president of exploration before his recent appointment. The executive also worked as the senior VP of commercial space stations at Nanoracks before its acquisition by Voyager.

The executive was with NASA for almost 38 years. He was most recently the deputy associate administrator for systems engineering and integration. Prior to that, Smith was the director of human exploration and director of cross-program systems engineering.