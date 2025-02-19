Marine Corps, L3Harris Test Long-Range Precision Fire Weapon System

The U.S. Marine Corps conducted a demonstration of a long-range weapon system developed by L3Harris Technologies at the Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona.

The Melbourne, Florida-based defense company said Monday its long-range precision fires were launched from a vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, platform using an AH-1Z helicopter. This is the first time the weapon system engaged a target from a VTOL platform at previously unreachable distances.

L3Harris’ Long-Range Precision Fire

The long-range precision fire is a weapon system designed by L3Harris and integrated into the Marines’ helicopter as part of an initiative by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The weapon system has a modular open system design that enables it to adapt to different environments. In addition, its capability to integrate different payloads has enabled it to engage targets at ranges that were untouchable.

Col. Scott Shadforth , director of expeditionary maritime aviation for the USMC’s advanced development team, stated, “Assessments of current and future capability gaps of the fleet’s needs identified this long-range precision fire initiative as a cost-effective solution for use against maritime and land-based targets.”