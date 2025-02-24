Lorenzo Ceballos Named VP of FEDSIM Center at Leidos

Lorenzo Ceballos , former senior director of capture management for the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center of Excellence at Peraton , announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that he has joined Leidos as VP of the FEDSIM CoE .

In his new role, he will oversee FEDSIM operations, optimizing bid strategies through Agile methodologies to enhance standardization and streamline execution.

He will also strengthen relationships with FEDSIM leadership, serving as a key industry representative on steering committees and the Industry Partnership Council.

Before Leidos

At Peraton, Ceballos led FEDSIM pursuits that fueled corporate growth and deepened ties with key government stakeholders.

Before that, he held leadership roles in business capture and development at Northrop Grumman , ManTech , Strategic Resources and SOSi .

Earlier in his career, he worked as a regional operations manager and site manager at Lear Siegler Services.

Ceballos served in the U.S. Army for more than nine years before transitioning to the private sector in 2005.