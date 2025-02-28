Lockheed Martin Demos New System Against Small Drones

Lockheed Martin announced it had completed the first in a series of field demonstrations for a new counter-unmanned aerial system designed to deter small drones.

The new tool uses a command and control platform to integrate various sensors to collect data for conversion into actionable information through Lockheed’s complementary technologies, Tyler Griffin, Lockheed Martin’s C-UAS director, said in a press release published Wednesday.

“This foundational demo highlights how we can deliver the mission today and sets the stage for what Lockheed Martin and our partners will deliver in weeks and months ahead,” he added.

Open Architecture Design

According to Lockheed, the new C-UAS features a modular, open architecture combining a combat-tested C2 system with artificial intelligence-based software for drone detection and tracking. The tool’s AI-driven feature integrates low-cost sensors and boosts operational efficiency both against individual threats and drone swarms, the company noted.

The company also said the new system’s architecture enables rapid deployment and full integration with other systems, which allows simplified collaboration with partners.

Other Lockheed C-UAS Efforts

Lockheed Martin’s current product portfolio already includes Morfius, a compact, reusable C-UAS designed to provide extended range against drone swarms and compatibility with other defense platforms. The company showcased the tube-launched airborne system designed with high-powered microwave technology during the Association of the U.S. Army’s virtual Global Force Next event in March 2021.

In another company C-UAS effort, Lockheed Martin Australia completed in October 2023 a field capability demonstration of its Agile Shield battle management system for the Australian government. The system features threat evaluation and weapon assignment algorithms to optimize engagement recommendations against UAS threats.