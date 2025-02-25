Scott Spellmon Joins SOSi to Support Growth in Defense and National Security Market

Defense and government services firm SOSi announced that retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon will serve as its senior account executive to support growth in the defense and national security sectors.

In a press release Monday, Jim Edwards, chief growth officer of SOSi, said, “Scott is a distinguished veteran who brings a unique blend of character, leadership, and engineering experience to SOSi. He will support our teams as we help the U.S. government tackle the toughest IT, security, communications, emergency response, and daily operational challenges.”

Spellmon retired from the Army in 2024 after 38 years of military service. His most recent assignment was as the 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During his nine years at USACE, he oversaw civil and military engineering programs, stimulated economic growth and protected national security.

“This is a new chapter in my career, but my commitment to advancing our country’s interests remains steadfast. Joining SOSi allows me to continue the mission of delivering vital solutions to make the U.S. and our allies safer and stronger,” said the Army veteran.

Spellmon, a West Point graduate, holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana, and a master’s degree in national security strategy from the U.S. Army War College.