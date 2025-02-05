Lasso Security Partners With Swish Data on GenAI Security Services

Lasso Security has announced that its generative artificial intelligence security platform will be available to the U.S. public sector through a strategic partnership with Swish Data. In a statement Tuesday, Elad Schulman, Lasso’s CEO and co-founder, expressed confidence in Swish’s experience in delivering the company’s all-in-one GenAI security platform to government customers.

“The decision to partner with Swish aligns perfectly with our company’s mission to extend its reach and better serve the unique needs of the public sector while they integrate GenAI into public services and internal teams,” the Lasso CEO said.

Award-Winning Platform for Swish Integration

Under the partnership, Lasso’s multi-functional security platform will be integrated into Swish offerings to provide secure and compliant large language model deployments for mission-critical tasks.

The Lasso platform offers autonomous LLM tests for applications, employees and developers. The system is designed to monitor all GenAI interactions, check risks and enable guardrails. In October, the Lasso platform was named The Most Innovative Secure AI Solution during the Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards.

Monty Deel, Swish CEO, noted that the company has built relationships with public sector organizations through mission-focused cybersecurity tools compliant to industry standards.

“By integrating Lasso’s expertise in GenAI risk management with our robust network and deep understanding of the public sector, the partnership is set to deliver unmatched protection for sensitive government systems and data,” the Swish executive said.