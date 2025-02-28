L3Harris, Shield AI Team Up for DiSCO Demonstration

L3Harris Technologies integrated an artificial intelligence-powered pilot into its Distributed Spectrum Collaboration and Operations, or DiSCO, software-defined electromagnetic battle management ecosystem to create a platform capable of carrying out physical and electromagnetic operations. The company said Wednesday that it has partnered with Shield AI to demonstrate the combined capabilities of autonomous flight platform Hivemind and DISCO.

L3Harris, Shield AI Team Up

The companies partnered for a demonstration of the combined technologies to create unmanned systems that can sense, adapt and act and deliver electronic warfare effects when necessary.

“DiSCO will leverage Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software to accelerate the ability to make faster, more informed decisions,” according to Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

DiSCO is a vendor-agnostic electromagnetic spectrum operations platform that connects EW systems, creating an ecosystem that enhances threat detection and response.

Meanwhile, Hivemind is an autonomous AI pilot that can act and react to changing scenarios on a battlefield.

When combined, Christian Gutierrez, vice president of Hivemind solutions at Shield AI, said the technologies will enable unmanned platforms to carry out dynamic maneuvs in a contested environment.

“Adversaries’ kill webs are complex, restrict access and put assets at risk,” explained Gutierrez. “Countering them requires shifting to distributed, autonomous kill webs that sense, decide and act in real-time.:

Previous DiSCO Demonstrations

L3Harris already showcased the capabilities of DiSCO during a live demonstration hosted by the Association of Old Crows in December 2024. During the event, the defense company used a Seasats Lightfish autonomous vessel, which collected radio frequency data and instantly transmitted information to the cloud for real-time processing.