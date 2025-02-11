L3Harris Launches Software to Control Multiple Autonomous Assets

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled the Autonomous Multi-domain Operations Resiliency Platform for Heterogeneous Unmanned Swarms, or AMORPHOUS, a new software capable of operating multiple autonomous assets simultaneously.

The open architecture software features an intuitive interface that allows defense customers to command and control uncrewed platforms, payloads and systems delivered by different manufacturers, L3Harris said Monday. AMORPHOUS enables U.S. and international warfighters to conduct intricate military missions and provides them with a decisive overmatch capability.

Advancing Multi-Domain and Multi-Mission Capability

Jon Rambeau, president of integrated mission systems at L3Harris, noted that AMORPHOUS is designed as a multi-domain and multi-mission capability that integrates various uncrewed systems across the battlespace. “This project also highlights L3Harris’ partnerships with venture-backed and non-traditional companies to mature emerging defense capabilities more quickly and affordably,” he added.

During tests before its introduction, the software showcased flexibility and interoperability by controlling several separate assets across multiple vehicle types operating in different domains. Its capacities include decentralized decision-making, which enables individual uncrewed assets to perform tasks autonomously and make real-time tactical decisions inside the network.

At present, L3 Harris is using the AMORPHOUS architecture on Army and Defense Innovation Unit contracts to develop prototypes for advanced military capabilities.